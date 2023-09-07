China to strengthen iron ore market regulation -state planner
BEIJING : China will strengthen regulation and price analysis on iron ore, and crack down on regulatory violations to maintain market order, the state planner said on Thursday.
China will continue to pay close attention to the dynamics of the iron ore market, and strengthen the linkage supervision of the futures spot market, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
