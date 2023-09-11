Logo
China to tighten scrutiny of LGFVs as Beijing addresses government debt woes - sources
Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
SHANGHAI/BEIJING : China will put several thousand local government financial vehicles (LGFVs) under tighter scrutiny over their activities, while barring new LGFVs from selling bonds publicly as Beijing moves to plug loopholes in a scheme to address the country's municipal debt woes, two sources said.

By drawing up a list of LGFVs to be looked at, Chinese regulators hope to prevent them from raising money from new entities or shell companies - practices that could aggravate the debt problem, according to the sources.

China's central bank and the finance ministry declined to comment.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)

