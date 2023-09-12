China touts economic gains for Taiwan in co-development plan with Fujian

BEIJING :China disclosed on Tuesday details of its plan to turn coastal Fujian province into a zone for integrated development with Taiwan, touting benefits from increased cross-strait cooperation including financial market initiatives.

China has in recent years boosted its military presence near the democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own, with Beijing saying it aims to prevent Taiwan independence. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims.

At the same time, China has not stopped crafting long-term economic and social plans for Taiwan, which it envisions would one day be "reunified" with China, promising gains from increased trade and investment.

Beijing will encourage Taiwanese firms in Fujian province to list on Chinese stock exchanges, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing a statement jointly issued by the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and the State Council.

It also said Beijing will support innovative ways of cross-strait capital cooperation and encourage the setup of an integration development fund, but did not give further details.

China will enhance access for Taiwanese investors, boosting transportation and infrastructure connectivity between Taiwan and Fujian, while creating a more "relaxed" environment for cross-strait travel, according to the statement.

Beijing first unveiled its plan to support Fujian in exploring new paths for integrated development with Taiwan in November 2020.

On Wednesday, shares of some Fujian companies related to the cross-strait development plan rose after China's announcement.

Strait Innovation Internet Co, a state-controlled firm in Pingtan, China's closest point to Taiwan island, saw its shares soar 20per cent by the daily upper limit.

Zhongfu Straits Pingtan Development Co and Fujian Cement Inc also jumped 10per cent each to hit their daily limit.

