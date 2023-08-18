Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China unveils measures to revive stock market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China unveils measures to revive stock market

FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published August 18, 2023
Updated August 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator said on Friday it would cut trading costs, support share buybacks and introduce long-term capital as it unveiled a package of measures aimed at reviving the stock market and boosting investor confidence.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it was not aware if there would be a cut in stamp duty, a measure which has been hotly discussed recently but is beyond CSRC's power.

Other measures laid out by the CSRC include boosting the development of equity funds, studying plans to extend trading hours, and improving the attractiveness of listed companies.

The slew of measures come after China's top leaders vowed in late July to reinvigorate the stock market, which has been reeling amid the country's flagging economic recovery.

But Friday's measures are seen by some investors as being incremental.

The measures "will give a short-term lift to a market where investors are extremely pessimistic," said Pang Xichun, research director at Nanjing RiskHunt Investment Management Co.

"But they won't change the market fundamentals. A bull market requires genuine policies that would boost credit expansion."

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.