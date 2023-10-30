Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China urges G7 not to have double standards on Japanese food ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China urges G7 not to have double standards on Japanese food ban

FILE PHOTO: Packs of raw fish are pictured at a Japanese food store, in Beijing, China July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

FILE PHOTO: Packs of raw fish are pictured at a Japanese food store, in Beijing, China July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China has urged the G7 not to "stubbornly adhere to double standards" but take practical action to maintain the normal international trade and investment order, after G7 industrial powers called for the repeal of Chinese import curbs on Japanese food products.

"The G7 members undermine the level playing field and disrupt the security and stability of global production and supply chains," China's embassy in Japan said in a statement late on Sunday, also calling G7's actions "economic coercion".

(Reporting by Liz Lee)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.