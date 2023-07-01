Logo
China urges Netherlands to not abuse export control measures
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Published July 1, 2023
Updated July 1, 2023
BEIJING : China has urged the Netherlands to not hinder bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry and to not abuse export controls, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The statement was made in response to questions from the media, it said. It also said the two countries have communicated frequently and at various levels on the topic.

The Dutch government on Friday announced new restrictions on exports of some semiconductor equipment, boosting a U.S.-led drive to curb supplies of high-tech components to China.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

