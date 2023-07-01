China urges Netherlands to not abuse export control measures

BEIJING : China has urged the Netherlands to not hinder bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry and to not abuse export controls, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The statement was made in response to questions from the media, it said. It also said the two countries have communicated frequently and at various levels on the topic.

The Dutch government on Friday announced new restrictions on exports of some semiconductor equipment, boosting a U.S.-led drive to curb supplies of high-tech components to China.

