China urges Philippines to stop provocation near Second Thomas Shoal

HONG KONG : China said on Monday that recent actions by the Philippines near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea have seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty, its foreign ministry said in a statement.

China urged the Philippines to stop the provocation in order to avoid further damaging peace and stability in the South China Sea, the statement said.

