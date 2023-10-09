Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China urges Philippines to stop provocation near Second Thomas Shoal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China urges Philippines to stop provocation near Second Thomas Shoal

FILE PHOTO: A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China said on Monday that recent actions by the Philippines near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea have seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty, its foreign ministry said in a statement.

China urged the Philippines to stop the provocation in order to avoid further damaging peace and stability in the South China Sea, the statement said.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.