Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China urges UK to stop 'political manipulation' over lawmaker sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China urges UK to stop 'political manipulation' over lawmaker sanctions

FIL PHOTO: British Foreign Minister James Cleverly looks on as he answers questions during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

FIL PHOTO: British Foreign Minister James Cleverly looks on as he answers questions during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China has urged Britain to stop "political manipulation" and interference in its internal affairs, according to a foreign ministry fax sent to Reuters on Friday.

The comments came after British foreign minister James Cleverly earlier this week called China's sanctioning of British parliamentarians "deplorable".

"The British side unlawfully sanctioned Chinese personnel based on false information in the first place, and China took counter-measures which were entirely justified and reasonable," the ministry said in the fax.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.