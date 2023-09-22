Logo
China urges US envoy to Japan to stop favouring Japan's 'irresponsible' behaviour
China urges US envoy to Japan to stop favouring Japan's 'irresponsible' behaviour

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
BEIJING : China said U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, should stop favouring Japan's "irresponsible" behaviour, after he called Beijing's reaction to Japan's Fukushima water release an "economic coercion".

"We believe that the United States side, especially the politicians concerned on the United States side, should stop being biased in favour of and condoning Japan's irresponsible behaviour," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing on Friday.

Mao also said the United States should join other countries in urging Japan to stop discharging the Fukushima wastewater into the sea and dispose of it in a responsible manner.

(Reporting by Joe Cash, Liz Lee and Ethan Wang; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

