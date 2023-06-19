Logo
China, U.S. must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
BEIJING — China and the United States must choose between "cooperation or conflict", Beijing's top diplomat told United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (June 19), state media reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on June 19, 2023. AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on June 19, 2023.

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
BEIJING — China and the United States (US) must choose between "cooperation or conflict", Beijing's top diplomat told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (June 19), state media reported.

"It is necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict," Mr Wang Yi told Mr Blinken during a meeting in Beijing, according to a readout from Chinese state media.

Mr Blinken spoke to Mr Wang – whose position in the Communist Party ranks above the foreign minister – for three hours, according to the State Department.

Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies in recent years on issues ranging from trade to technology to Taiwan.

China's state broadcaster CCTV reported Mr Wang told Mr Blinken that Beijing had "no room to compromise" on Taiwan.

"On this issue, China has no room to compromise or concede," CCTV said.

"The United States must truly adhere to the One China principle confirmed in the three joint US-China communiques, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly oppose 'Taiwan independence'." AFP

