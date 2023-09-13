Logo
China, Venezuela upgrade ties to 'all-weather strategic partnership' -state media
China, Venezuela upgrade ties to 'all-weather strategic partnership' -state media

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores walk together after arriving, in Beijing, China September 12, 2023. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores walk together after arriving, in Beijing, China September 12, 2023. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
China and Venezuela will elevate their ties to an "all weather strategic partnership", Chinese state media citied President Xi Jinping as saying in a meeting with Venezuela's president on Wednesday.

China is willing to consolidate and deepen cooperation with Venezuela in various fields, Xi told President Nicolas Maduro in Beijing.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

