China, Venezuela upgrade ties to 'all-weather strategic partnership' -state media
China and Venezuela will elevate their ties to an "all weather strategic partnership", Chinese state media citied President Xi Jinping as saying in a meeting with Venezuela's president on Wednesday.
China is willing to consolidate and deepen cooperation with Venezuela in various fields, Xi told President Nicolas Maduro in Beijing.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
