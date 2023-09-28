Logo
China will introduce tax exemptions and cuts for affordable housing
FILE PHOTO: People ride on a scooter past residential buildings under construction in Beijing, China September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
BEIJING : China will exempt urban land used for the construction of affordable housing projects from tax from Oct. 1, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Affordable housing management firms and buyers will also be exempted from stamp duty from the same date, the ministry said.

A reduced deed tax of 1per cent will be levied on the purchase of affordable housing by home buyers, it added.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Ellen Zhang and Liz Lee; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

