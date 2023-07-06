China will take measures to support growth, says state media
BEIJING : China will take measures to support growth and employment, as well as to prevent risks, state media cited Premier Li Qiang as saying on Thursday.
The country will establish appropriate communication channels between the government and foreign and private companies, Li said, while presiding over a symposium on the economic situation.
(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christina Fincher)
