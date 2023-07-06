Logo
China will take measures to support growth, says state media
China will take measures to support growth, says state media

FILE PHOTO-Chinese Premier Li Qiang, speaks at the opening session of the World Economic Forum's 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/file photo

FILE PHOTO-Chinese Premier Li Qiang, speaks at the opening session of the World Economic Forum's 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/file photo

Published July 6, 2023
Updated July 6, 2023
BEIJING : China will take measures to support growth and employment, as well as to prevent risks, state media cited Premier Li Qiang as saying on Thursday.

The country will establish appropriate communication channels between the government and foreign and private companies, Li said, while presiding over a symposium on the economic situation.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christina Fincher)

