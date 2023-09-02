Logo
China will widen market access for the service industry - President Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen during a video address for the Global Trade in Services Summit, at the media centre for China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 2, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

Published September 2, 2023
BEIJING/SHANGHAI :Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China would widen market access in the service industry and promote cross-border services trade.

Speaking via video at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Xi said China would focus on expanding the domestic market, increasing imports of high-quality services and reforming the country's basic data system.

The remarks come as China's trade slumped in recent months as weaker demand threatens recovery prospects in the world's second-largest economy, prompting top leaders to introduce further policy support.

Xi said China will promote the integrated development of high-end manufacturing and modern service industries.

(Reporting by Jing Xu and Ryan Woo in Beijing and Jason Xue in Shanghai. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Miral Fahmy)

