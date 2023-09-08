China willing to expand cooperation with Aramco - ambassador
China is willing to expand cooperation with Saudi Aramco in various fields, the Chinese ambassador in Saudi Arabia told the company's CEO Amin Nasser on Thursday.
Ambassador Chen Weiqing made the remarks during a visit to Aramco's headquarters, the Chinese embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
