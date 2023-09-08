Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China willing to expand cooperation with Aramco - ambassador
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China willing to expand cooperation with Aramco - ambassador

President and CEO of Aramco Amin Nasser attends the Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 26, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File photo

President and CEO of Aramco Amin Nasser attends the Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 26, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File photo

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China is willing to expand cooperation with Saudi Aramco in various fields, the Chinese ambassador in Saudi Arabia told the company's CEO Amin Nasser on Thursday.

Ambassador Chen Weiqing made the remarks during a visit to Aramco's headquarters, the Chinese embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.