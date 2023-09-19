Logo
China willing to work with Cuba on supporting each other's core interests
Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
BEIJING : China is willing to work with Cuba and will continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, said Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, according to state media on Tuesday.

Li made the remarks while on a visit to Cuba from Saturday to Monday. China's anti-graft watchdog was expected to visit Cuba, Brazil and Egypt from Sept. 16 to 26.

"China stands ready to promote the development of the respective party building and socialist cause, said Li," Xinhua reported. Li is secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)

