China willing to work with US to increase passenger flights - ministry
FILE PHOTO: A display shows departure flight information, at Pudong International Airport, Shanghai, China June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/FILE PHOTO

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
BEIJING :China is willing to work with the United States to increase passenger flights between them in a "flexible and pragmatic manner", the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

During Antony Blinken's visit to China, the U.S. Secretary of State and China's foreign minister Qin Gang agreed to discuss increasing passenger flights and welcome more students and business people, Chinese state media reported.

"The Chinese and U.S. authorities are maintaining communication regarding the increase of passenger flights," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

