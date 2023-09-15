China, Zambia upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership -state media

BEIJING : China and Zambia have upgraded their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Chinese state broadcaster reported on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday morning, said both countries should continue to enhance friendship and cooperation, as well as strengthen solidarity and collaboration.

Xi also said China and Zambia should safeguard the common interests of developing countries, according to state media.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)