Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China, Zambia upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership -state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China, Zambia upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership -state media

FILE PHOTO: Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema arrives to attend the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema arrives to attend the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China and Zambia have upgraded their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Chinese state broadcaster reported on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday morning, said both countries should continue to enhance friendship and cooperation, as well as strengthen solidarity and collaboration.

Xi also said China and Zambia should safeguard the common interests of developing countries, according to state media.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.