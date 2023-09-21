China's 2023 natural gas demand may rise 8per cent - CNOOC analyst

TIANJIN China : China's natural gas demand this year is expected to grow by 8per cent from 2022 to 396.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), an analyst from state-owned oil major CNOOC's research division said at a conference on Thursday.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to reach 70.79 million metric tons this year, up 10.9per cent from last year, while that of pipeline gas is seen reaching 69.5 bcm, 10.7per cent above the 2022 level, said Xie Xuguang, from CNOOC Gas and Power Group's research centre.

