China's 2023 natural gas demand may rise 8per cent - CNOOC analyst
China's 2023 natural gas demand may rise 8per cent - CNOOC analyst

FILE PHOTO: Workers inspect a natural gas facility by Sinopec at its Dongsheng gas field in Erdos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Workers inspect a natural gas facility by Sinopec at its Dongsheng gas field in Erdos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
TIANJIN China : China's natural gas demand this year is expected to grow by 8per cent from 2022 to 396.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), an analyst from state-owned oil major CNOOC's research division said at a conference on Thursday.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to reach 70.79 million metric tons this year, up 10.9per cent from last year, while that of pipeline gas is seen reaching 69.5 bcm, 10.7per cent above the 2022 level, said Xie Xuguang, from CNOOC Gas and Power Group's research centre.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

