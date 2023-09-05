Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's 360 and iFlytek release AI models to public
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's 360 and iFlytek release AI models to public

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 5, 2023
Updated September 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China's 360 Security Technology and iFlytek on Tuesday became the latest tech firms to release their artificial intelligence (AI) models to the public.

Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before AI products can be available for anyone to use. Authorities have recently accelerated efforts to support companies developing AI as the technology increasingly becomes a focus of competition with the United States.

Hefei-based iFlytek, best known for it voice recognition technology, said it was launching its "Spark" AI model while Beiing-based 360 Security Technology, best known for its antivirus software, launched its its AI model "Zhinao", according to the state-backed Securities Times.

Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group announced last Thursday that they were launching ChatGPT-style chatbots to the public after receiving government approval.

(Reporting by Josh Ye in Hong Kong and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.