Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's AgBank posts 3.48per cent rise in first-half profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's AgBank posts 3.48per cent rise in first-half profit

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Agricultural Bank of China is seen at its office building in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Agricultural Bank of China is seen at its office building in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published August 29, 2023
Updated August 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG/BEIJING :Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 3.48per cent rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday.

AgBank said net profit for the first six months of the year totalled 133.23 billion yuan (US$18.27 billion), up from a restated 128.75 billion yuan a year earlier.

"Looking forward into the second half of the year, as China’s economy has strong resilience and potential of development, its fundamentals of long-term sustainability will remain unchanged," the bank said in a filing.

The bank said it will improve financial services for the real economy, provide more support to the manufacturing industry and tech innovation.

The bank's net interest margin - a key gauge of profitability - stood at 1.66per cent at end-June, down from 1.7per cent at the end of March.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio came in at 1.35per cent at the end of the second quarter, down from 1.37per cent at the end of March, the filing showed.

(US$1 = 7.2916 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Selena Li and Ziyi Tang, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.