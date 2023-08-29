China's AgBank posts 3.48per cent rise in first-half profit

HONG KONG/BEIJING :Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 3.48per cent rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday.

AgBank said net profit for the first six months of the year totalled 133.23 billion yuan (US$18.27 billion), up from a restated 128.75 billion yuan a year earlier.

"Looking forward into the second half of the year, as China’s economy has strong resilience and potential of development, its fundamentals of long-term sustainability will remain unchanged," the bank said in a filing.

The bank said it will improve financial services for the real economy, provide more support to the manufacturing industry and tech innovation.

The bank's net interest margin - a key gauge of profitability - stood at 1.66per cent at end-June, down from 1.7per cent at the end of March.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio came in at 1.35per cent at the end of the second quarter, down from 1.37per cent at the end of March, the filing showed.

(US$1 = 7.2916 Chinese yuan renminbi)

