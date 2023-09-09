Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's August consumer prices edge higher, factory prices fall
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's August consumer prices edge higher, factory prices fall

Customers shop for grocery at a morning market in Beijing, China August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/file photo

Customers shop for grocery at a morning market in Beijing, China August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/file photo

Published September 9, 2023
Updated September 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's consumer prices returned to positive territory in August while factory-gate price declines slowed, data showed on Saturday, as deflationary pressures eased amid signs of stabilisation in the economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1per cent in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, slower than the median estimate for a 0.2per cent increase in a Reuters poll. CPI fell 0.3per cent year-on-year in July.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.0per cent from a year earlier - in line with expectations - after a drop of 4.4per cent in July.

The government has rolled out a raft of policy measures in recent weeks to spur economic growth and fend off deflation pressures.

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes and William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.