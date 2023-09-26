China's August net gold imports via Hong Kong up 51.4per cent m/m

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rose by about 51.4per cent in August from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 39.023 metric tons in August, compared with 25.769 tons in July, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up 49.6per cent at 45.237 tons.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)