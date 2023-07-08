Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's auto group retracts pledge to avoid 'abnormal pricing'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's auto group retracts pledge to avoid 'abnormal pricing'

China's auto group retracts pledge to avoid 'abnormal pricing'
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the road during the evening rush hour in Beijing, China, July 1, 2019. Picture taken July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
China's auto group retracts pledge to avoid 'abnormal pricing'
FILE PHOTO: Cars sit in a traffic jam as they make their way along a main road in central Beijing April 10, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
China's auto group retracts pledge to avoid 'abnormal pricing'
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio is pictured at its delivery center in Nanxiang, Shanghai, China March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
China's auto group retracts pledge to avoid 'abnormal pricing'
FILE PHOTO: A Li L7 electric SUV by Li Auto is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
China's auto group retracts pledge to avoid 'abnormal pricing'
FILE PHOTO: An XPeng Inc. P7 performance electric car is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Chinese company's IPO trading under the stock symbol "XPEV" in New York, U.S., August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Published July 8, 2023
Updated July 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : The China Association of Auto Manufacturers (CAAM), citing antitrust law, on Saturday retracted a pledge to avoid "abnormal pricing" made two days earlier by 16 automakers, including Tesla..

Thursday's CAAM-organised pledge by the companies, including Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng, had been interpreted by some as signalling a truce in a price war that has threatened industry-wide profitability.

But Elon Musk's EV giant Tesla on Friday rolled out a global programme letting buyers get extra incentives through referrals from existing customers, a strategy long used by traditional automakers to boost sales.

In a statement on its website on Saturday, CAAM said it recognised the pricing pledge had violated China's antitrust law and said it would delete it from a list of commitments the automakers had signed, witnessed by an official from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

CAAM said it would urge the 16 companies and other association members to strictly comply with the antitrust law and compete fairly with independent pricing.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.