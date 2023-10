BEIJING : Baidu on Tuesday unveiled the newest version of its generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, Ernie 4.0.

Ernie 4.0's capabilities are on par with that of ChatGPT maker OpenAI's GPT-4 model, Baidu's CEO Robin Li said at an event in Beijing.

