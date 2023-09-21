China's Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau issues draft rules to support foreign investment
BEIJING : China's Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau issued draft rules aimed at promoting and regulating foreign investments in the capital city.
The bureau also said it would support authentic capital inflows and repatriations from foreign investors freely with no delays, according to an online statement.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
