Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Beijing, Shanghai ease mortgage rules for first-time home buyers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Beijing, Shanghai ease mortgage rules for first-time home buyers

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian stands on an overpass near residential buildings and a surveillance camera, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian stands on an overpass near residential buildings and a surveillance camera, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published September 1, 2023
Updated September 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China's Beijing and Shanghai on Friday announced that they would allow home buyers to enjoy preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their previous credit records.

The capital city of Beijing would implement the eased rules immediately, while the financial hub of Shanghai scheduled the change for Saturday, according to local authorities of the two megacities, as China ramps up efforts to revive its crisis-hit property market.

That means all of China's first-tier cities have broadened the definition of first-home mortgage.

Earlier this week, Guangzhou, China's fifth biggest city, and the tech hub of Shenzhen opted to ease mortgage rules for first-time home buyers.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.