China's Big Tree enters US$500 million SPAC deal for US listing
Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
Plutonian Acquisition Corp said Chinese personal care products company Big Tree Cloud had signed a merger agreement with the U.S. special purpose acquisition company, with the deal reflecting an equity value of about US$500 million.

After the completion of the merger, the Big Tree Cloud would be operated under a holding entity named Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd, and will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, Plutonian said in a statement on Tuesday.

The transaction will be valued at a price of US$10 per share.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

