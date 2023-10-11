China's Big Tree enters US$500 million SPAC deal for US listing

Plutonian Acquisition Corp said Chinese personal care products company Big Tree Cloud had signed a merger agreement with the U.S. special purpose acquisition company, with the deal reflecting an equity value of about US$500 million.

After the completion of the merger, the Big Tree Cloud would be operated under a holding entity named Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd, and will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, Plutonian said in a statement on Tuesday.

The transaction will be valued at a price of US$10 per share.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)