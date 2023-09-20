Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's BYD sets Dolphin EV price in Japan at 3.63 million yen -website
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's BYD sets Dolphin EV price in Japan at 3.63 million yen -website

FILE PHOTO: Visitors view a BYD Dolphin EV car at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Visitors view a BYD Dolphin EV car at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : China's BYD has set the suggested retail pricing of its Dolphin electric vehicle in Japan at 3.63 million yen (US$24,565.20), its website showed on Wednesday.

The automaker had already announced earlier this month it would start selling the Dolphin as its second EV model in Japan, after launching a more expensive electric sports utility vehicle earlier this year.

The company's expansion in Japan could turn into a concern for Japanese rivals which are struggling in China against BYD and other domestic car makers amid a quick transition to EVs.

A long-range version of the Dolphin has a suggested retail pricing of 4.07 million yen, the company said.

(US$1 = 147.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.