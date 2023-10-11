China's car sales quicken in Sept; exports rise 50per cent

BEIJING :Car sales in China increased 4.7 percent in September from the same month a year ago, official data showed, boosted by more people buying discounted and new models ahead of key holidays.

Passenger vehicle sales totalled 2.04 million units in Sept, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday. The year-on-year rate of increase was higher than the 2.2per cent year-on-year rise in August, the data showed.

New energy vehicle (NEV) sales were up 22.1per cent in September from a year earlier, making up 36.6per cent of total car sales, and helping several local brands set record high sales. NEV sales growth slowed from a 34.5per cent jump in August.

September is traditionally a bumper month for car sales in China, partly because many people go on a shopping spree ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

CPCA Secretary General Cui Dongshu said the downturn in the property market bode well for car sales, as many people were now choosing to buy cars instead of investing in housing. However, overall consumer sentiment remained subdued amid a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

For the first nine months, sales in the world's largest car market rose 2.1per cent to 15.41 million units.

Overseas markets remain an important growth area, although an EU probe into China-made EVs may put a damper on exports.

Exports grew 50per cent in September year-on-year following a 31per cent gain in August, the data showed. Tesla exported 30,566 China-made vehicles in September, up 57per cent from 19,465 in August.

Tesla, which pioneered a price war that has engulfed more than 40 brands in China, saw its market share in China's EV segment in the third quarter shrink to 9.89per cent, compared with 12.98per cent in the second and 9.93per cent a year ago.

The U.S. EV giant undershot estimates for its third-quarter global deliveries, as planned factory upgrades to unveil a revamped version of the Model 3 roiled production.

EV forerunner BYD sold a record 287,454 NEVs in September. EV startup Li Auto also set a new monthly record with 36,060 vehicles delivered last month, a surge of 212.7per cent year-on-year.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; editing by Miral Fahmy)