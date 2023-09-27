China's central bank to keep policy 'precise and forceful' to support recovery

BEIJING : China's central bank said on Wednesday it would implement monetary policy in a "precise and forceful" manner to support economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China will step up macro policy adjustments, the bank said in a statement after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank also pledged to promote the healthy and stable development of the property market.

