China's central bank to keep policy 'precise and forceful' to support recovery
FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
BEIJING : China's central bank said on Wednesday it would implement monetary policy in a "precise and forceful" manner to support economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China will step up macro policy adjustments, the bank said in a statement after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank also pledged to promote the healthy and stable development of the property market.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

