China's central bank publishes list of systemically important banks
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured behind an iron chain in Beijing August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee//File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
BEIJING : China's central bank and financial regulator released a list of 20 systemically important banks, which they said would need to meet additional capital and leverage requirements, according to a statement on Friday.

The People's Bank of China and the National Financial Regulatory Administration identified six major state banks, nine joint-stock commercial banks and five city commercial banks as systemic important to the nation's financial system.

The regulators will urge the banks to strengthen their capacity to counter risks and absorb losses, they said.

Bank of Nanjing was added to the latest list of systemically important banks and did not feature in 2022.

The regulators will promote stable and healthy development of the banks to better support the real economy, they added.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang, Ella Cao and Liz Lee; editing by Christina Fincher)

