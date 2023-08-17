China's CNOOC posts 11.3per cent fall in H1 profit

BEIJING : Chinese national oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd on Thursday posted a 11.3per cent fall in first-half profit as lower realised oil prices squeezed margins despite higher output.

Net profit fell to 63.8 billion yuan (US$8.76 billion) from 71.9 billion a year earlier, CNOOC said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Global oil prices have fallen significantly since last year, having spiked in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The ICE Brent benchmark at end-June was down 34.8per cent from a year earlier.

The listed arm of state-backed CNOOC Group reported a 5.1per cent year-on-year fall in revenue to 192.1 billion yuan.

An upstream player, CNOOC's total net production rose 8.9per cent to 331.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

(US$1 = 7.2817 Chinese yuan renminbi)

