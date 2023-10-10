China's commerce minister holds 'rational, pragmatic' talks with US senators

BEIJING : China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and U.S. senators led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held "rational and pragmatic" discussions on Monday, according to a statement by the Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday.

Wang said China hopes the U.S. will accurately define security boundaries and avoid politicising and generalising security issues, the statement said.

China is willing to work together with the U.S. and create a favourable climate for the business sectors of both countries, Wang said.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)