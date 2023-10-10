Logo
China's commerce minister holds 'rational, pragmatic' talks with US senators
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. attendsa bilateral meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, China, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, China, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. talks to Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during a bilateral meeting at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, China, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
A Chinese official shows the way to visiting U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. as he and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao arrive for a bilateral meeting at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, China, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
BEIJING : China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and U.S. senators led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held "rational and pragmatic" discussions on Monday, according to a statement by the Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday.

Wang said China hopes the U.S. will accurately define security boundaries and avoid politicising and generalising security issues, the statement said.

China is willing to work together with the U.S. and create a favourable climate for the business sectors of both countries, Wang said.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

