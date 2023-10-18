Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's commerce minister meets with Apple's Tim Cook in Beijing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's commerce minister meets with Apple's Tim Cook in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's commerce minister Wang Wentao met with Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Chinese commerce ministry.

They discussed Apple's development in China and also the Sino-US trade relationship, the statement said.

China will firmly promote high-level opening up and continue to expand market access, the ministry statement quoted Wang as saying, adding that China welcomes multinational companies including Apple to achieve win-win development.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.