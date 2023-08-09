Logo
China's consumer prices fall for first time in 2 years
FILE PHOTO: Staff sort fruits at a Walmart in Beijing, China, September 23, 2019. Picture taken September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published August 9, 2023
Updated August 9, 2023
BEIJING : China's consumer prices dropped in July for the first time since February 2021, while factory gate prices continued their declines, data showed on Wednesday, as lacklustre demand weighed on the economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) for the month dropped 0.3per cent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, a slightly slower fall than the median estimate for a 0.4per cent decrease in a Reuters poll. CPI was unchanged in June.

The producer price index (PPI) fell for a 10th consecutive month, down 4.4per cent from a year earlier after a 5.4per cent drop the previous month. That compared with a forecast for a 4.1per cent fall.

China's economic recovery slowed after a brisk start in the first quarter, as demand at home and abroad weakened. Authorities have rolled out a flurry of policy measures to support the economy, with more steps expected.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo. Editing by Sam Holmes)

