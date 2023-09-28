Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Dalian Wanda in talks to avert US$4 billion IPO repayment -Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Dalian Wanda in talks to avert US$4 billion IPO repayment -Bloomberg News

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects typo in headline)

:China's Dalian Wanda Group has started negotiations on a proposal that would allow the conglomerate to avoid repaying about 30 billion yuan (US$4.11 billion) to investors in its shopping mall business if the unit fails to complete its initial public offering this year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The Chinese conglomerate recently told investors that an IPO of the mall unit will likely take place next year, Bloomberg reported, people familiar with the matter. (US$1 = 7.3067 yuan)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.