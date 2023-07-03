China's defence minister meets Russian navy head in Beijing - defence ministry

BEIJING : China's defence minister Li Shangfu met with the head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, in Beijing, the Chinese defence ministry said on Monday.

Li told Yevmenov that he hopes the two countries' navies will strengthen communication at all levels, and organise joint exercises and patrols on a regular basis.

