Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China’s deflation a near-term positive for Western central banks - PIMCO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China’s deflation a near-term positive for Western central banks - PIMCO

FILE PHOTO: Customers select tomatoes at a stall inside a morning market in Beijing, China August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Customers select tomatoes at a stall inside a morning market in Beijing, China August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Deflationary pressures in China could spill over into global markets, near-term good news for Western central banks as they seek to curb inflation, U.S. asset manager PIMCO said.

China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to revive demand.

“Given the usual lags, deflationary spillovers have likely only just begun to impact global consumer markets, with discounting likely to accelerate over the coming quarters,” Tiffany Wilding, PIMCO Economist and Managing Director said in a note on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.