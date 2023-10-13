Logo
China's Didi plans 2024 Hong Kong listing - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A Didi logo is seen at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File photo

FILE PHOTO: A Didi logo is seen at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File photo

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
China's biggest ride-hailing company, Didi Global Inc, aims to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange next year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in December 2021 after it ran afoul of Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with a US$4.4 billion listing in the U.S in July that year.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched an investigation into Didi just days after the firm debuted in New York, citing a need to protect national security and the public interest.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; writing by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Jamie Freed)

