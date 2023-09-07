China's Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30

BEIJING : Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30, China's market regulator said on Thursday.

The planned recall has been filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation and involves some brands under Dongfeng's joint venture with Nissan Motors produced between July 23, 2018 and Sept 26, 2021, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator said because of a lack of tight sealing of the engine exhaust gas recirculation valve, the internal bearings of vehicles may be corroded by chlorine-containing condensate.

It said this could result in stagnation of the valve body, poor engine operation and increased emissions of pollutants.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Bernard Orr; editing by Jason Neely)