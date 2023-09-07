Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30

The logo of Dongfeng Motor Corp is seen behind glass door at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

The logo of Dongfeng Motor Corp is seen behind glass door at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Dongfeng Motor plans to recall 1.19 million cars from Dec 30, China's market regulator said on Thursday.

The planned recall has been filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation and involves some brands under Dongfeng's joint venture with Nissan Motors produced between July 23, 2018 and Sept 26, 2021, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator said because of a lack of tight sealing of the engine exhaust gas recirculation valve, the internal bearings of vehicles may be corroded by chlorine-containing condensate.

It said this could result in stagnation of the valve body, poor engine operation and increased emissions of pollutants.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Bernard Orr; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.