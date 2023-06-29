Logo
China's eastern Hangzhou city signs comprehensive strategic agreement with Alibaba
FILE PHOTO-Shopping trolley is seen in front of Alibaba logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Published June 29, 2023
Updated June 29, 2023
BEIJING/HONG KONG : China's eastern Hangzhou city has signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, according to a city government statement on Thursday.

It is expected that Alibaba can expand its leading advantage in the platform economy, and reinvigorate the innovation momentum of digital trade, according to the statement.

The eastern city also hopes that Alibaba could expand more new businesses and land more new projects in Hangzhou.

(Reporting by Ella Cao in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Toby Chopra)

