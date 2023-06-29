China's eastern Hangzhou city signs comprehensive strategic agreement with Alibaba

BEIJING/HONG KONG : China's eastern Hangzhou city has signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, according to a city government statement on Thursday.

It is expected that Alibaba can expand its leading advantage in the platform economy, and reinvigorate the innovation momentum of digital trade, according to the statement.

The eastern city also hopes that Alibaba could expand more new businesses and land more new projects in Hangzhou.

