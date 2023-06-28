Logo
China's EV maker Zeekr opens orders for two luxury cars in Sweden, the Netherlands
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past a sign of Geely's new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand Zeekr at its factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Published June 28, 2023
China's EV maker Zeekr, a unit of Geely Automobile, said on Wednesday two of its all-electric luxury SUVs are now available for pre-order in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Deliveries are set to begin in the autumn, the company added.

Zeekr will open its flagship stores in Stockholm and Amsterdam by the end of this year, it said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

