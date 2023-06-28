China's EV maker Zeekr opens orders for two luxury cars in Sweden, the Netherlands

China's EV maker Zeekr, a unit of Geely Automobile, said on Wednesday two of its all-electric luxury SUVs are now available for pre-order in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Deliveries are set to begin in the autumn, the company added.

Zeekr will open its flagship stores in Stockholm and Amsterdam by the end of this year, it said.

