China's Evergrande EV unit applies to resume trading on HK bourse
China's Evergrande EV unit applies to resume trading on HK bourse

A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China October 20, 2021. Picture taken October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File photo

A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China October 20, 2021. Picture taken October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File photo

Published July 27, 2023
Updated July 27, 2023
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said on Thursday that it had applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resume trading in the company's shares on Friday.

Trading in the shares of the company, the electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group, has been suspended since April 1, 2022, after it got sucked into a debt crisis in mid-2021.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

