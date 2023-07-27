China's Evergrande EV unit applies to resume trading on HK exchange

:China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said on Thursday that it had applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resume trading in the company's shares on Friday.

Trading in shares of the company, the electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group, has been suspended since April 1, 2022, after it got sucked into a debt crisis in mid-2021.

The company posted its long-overdue financial results on Wednesday, reporting a combined net loss of 71.12 billion yuan (US$9.91 billion) for 2021 and 2022.

The firm had previously announced that as of May it had delivered more than 1,000 units of its EV, sales of which started in October last year.

(US$1 = 7.1748 Chinese yuan renminbi)

