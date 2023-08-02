Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Evergrande Property applies to resume trading on Hong Kong exchange
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Evergrande Property applies to resume trading on Hong Kong exchange

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published August 2, 2023
Updated August 2, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd said on Wednesday it had applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resume trading of the company's shares from Aug. 3.

Shares of the company, the property services unit of China Evergrande Group, have been suspended from trading since March 21, 2022, after being sucked into a debt crisis in mid-2021 that had hit multiple Chinese property developers.

The company posted its long-overdue financial results in June this year, reporting a 46.4per cent plunge in its fiscal 2022 profit when compared with fiscal 2020.

The property services unit said it has sufficient assets for its business operations and expects to maintain a growth level of revenue and net profit comparable to that of property service industry leaders.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.