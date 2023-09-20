Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's exports growth to North Korea quickens in August
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's exports growth to North Korea quickens in August

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and North Korea are seen outside the closed Ryugyong Korean Restaurant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and North Korea are seen outside the closed Ryugyong Korean Restaurant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell/File Photo

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's exports to North Korea grew at a faster pace last month than in July, customs data showed on Wednesday, as bilateral trade resumed and Pyongyang gradually reopened from the COVID pandemic.

Chinese outbound shipments to North Korea in August grew 4.1per cent to US$162.9 million from the month prior, quickening from a 1.2per cent month-on-month gain in July, data released by China's General Administration of Customs showed.

With trade between the two neighbours resuming gradually, North Korea opened its border to some passenger travel as an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang landed in Beijing on August 22 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns started in 2020.

In August, Chinese shipments of processed hair and wool for use in wigs was the biggest item in value terms, followed by rice, soybean oil and wheat flour as Pyongyang has suffered serious food shortages for decades.

Overall exports from China to North Korea hit US$1.24 billion during the January-August period, up 190.6per cent from the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; editing by Christina Fincher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.