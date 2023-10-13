China's exports, imports slump narrows in September

China's exports and imports shrank at a slower pace for a second month in September, customs data showed on Friday, adding to the recent signs of a gradual stabilisation in the world's second-biggest economy thanks to a raft of policy support measures.

Outbound shipments in September declined 6.2per cent from a year ago, following a drop of 8.8per cent in August, and beating economists' forecast for a 7.6per cent fall in a Reuters poll.

Thanks to gradual recovery in domestic demand, imports also fell at a slower pace, down 6.2per cent. They missed the 6.0per cent decline forecast in the poll, but came in better than a 7.3per cent contraction in August.

KEY POINTS:

* Soybeans: September imports at 7.15 mmt, down 23.6per cent m/m and 7.3per cent y/y

* Crude oil: September imports at 45.74 mmt, down 13.4per cent m/m

* Iron ore: September imports at 101.18 mmt, down 4.9per cent m/m

* Copper: September imports at 480,426.4 mt, up 1.5per cent m/m

Preliminary table of commodity trade data

Below are comments from analysts on the commodities data.

COMMENT ON CRUDE OIL

EMMA LI, CHINA OIL MARKETS ANALYST AT VORTEXA IN SINGAPORE

"The month-on-month decline in September crude imports is mostly driven by Saudi and Russian volumes, as oil majors cut Saudi nominations and accelerated crude destocking, while teapot refiners continue pivoting away from pricy Russian oil."

LINKS:

For details, see the official Customs website

(www.customs.gov.cn)

BACKGROUND:

China is the world's biggest crude oil importer and top buyer of coal, iron ore and soybeans.

(Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)