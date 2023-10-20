China's exports to North Korea grow at faster pace in Sept

BEIJING : China's exports to North Korea accelerated in September, with major exports including wool and hair for wig production and agricultural products, Chinese customs data showed on Friday.

Chinese shipments to North Korea in September rose 15.9per cent from August to US$188.7 million by value, quickening from a 4.1per cent month-on-month gain in the previous month, data released by China's General Administration of Customs showed.

Top Chinese shipments to Pyongyang included processed hair and wool for use in wigs, cream, wheat flour, soybean oil, granulated sugar and rice.

Overall exports from China to North Korea hit US$1.4 billion during the January-September period, up 179.8per cent from the same period a year earlier.

China's national broadcaster CCTV reported on Sept. 25 that North Korea had allowed foreigners to enter, and that visitors would be subject to a two-day quarantine upon arrival. But China has not been notified through diplomatic channels about any re-opening of North Korea's borders, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on September 26.

