Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's exports to North Korea grow at faster pace in Sept
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's exports to North Korea grow at faster pace in Sept

FILE PHOTO: A truck is seen next to containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China January 13, 2022. Picture taken January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File photo

FILE PHOTO: A truck is seen next to containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China January 13, 2022. Picture taken January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's exports to North Korea accelerated in September, with major exports including wool and hair for wig production and agricultural products, Chinese customs data showed on Friday.

Chinese shipments to North Korea in September rose 15.9per cent from August to US$188.7 million by value, quickening from a 4.1per cent month-on-month gain in the previous month, data released by China's General Administration of Customs showed.

Top Chinese shipments to Pyongyang included processed hair and wool for use in wigs, cream, wheat flour, soybean oil, granulated sugar and rice.

Overall exports from China to North Korea hit US$1.4 billion during the January-September period, up 179.8per cent from the same period a year earlier.

China's national broadcaster CCTV reported on Sept. 25 that North Korea had allowed foreigners to enter, and that visitors would be subject to a two-day quarantine upon arrival. But China has not been notified through diplomatic channels about any re-opening of North Korea's borders, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on September 26.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.