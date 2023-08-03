Logo
China's financial regulator head meets Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's rotating chairperson and chief financial officer, speaks at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nicoco Chan/File photo

Published August 3, 2023
Updated August 3, 2023
BEIJING : Li Yunze, head of China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, met with Meng Wanzhou, rotating chairperson of Huawei Technologies on Thursday, the regulator said.

The pair had in-depth exchanges on topics such as financial support for high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, and digital transformation of the financial industry, it added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

