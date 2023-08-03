China's financial regulator head meets Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
BEIJING : Li Yunze, head of China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, met with Meng Wanzhou, rotating chairperson of Huawei Technologies on Thursday, the regulator said.
The pair had in-depth exchanges on topics such as financial support for high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, and digital transformation of the financial industry, it added.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
